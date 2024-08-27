Notorious Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's remarks that he would build a synagogue at Al Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied East Jerusalem has sparked a wave of anger, with countries and officials slamming Ben-Gvir's inflammatory comments.

Al Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in Islam and was Muslims' first qibla (the direction Muslims face when praying).

However, illegal Zionist settlers claim, without evidence, that Al Aqsa — which they refer to as the Temple Mount — is the location of two ancient Jewish temples.

Jews and other non-Muslims are allowed to visit the compound but they are not permitted to pray there or display religious symbols, under the decades-old status quo maintained by Israeli governments.

"The policy at the Temple Mount allows praying there. Period," Ben-Gvir told an Army Radio interviewer. "The prime minister knew when I joined the government there would not be any discrimination. Muslims are allowed to pray and a Jew is not allowed to pray?"

Asked if he would build a synagogue on the site if he could, Ben-Gvir replied "Yes, Yes".

Here are some of the reactions to Ben-Gvir's reckless remarks

Türkiye

"Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's remarks about building a synagogue on the site where the al-Aqsa Mosque is located are a vile and cursed statement that attacks all Muslims and humanity," Omer Celik, spokesman of Türkiye's Justice and Development (AK) Party said on X.

Calling the Al Aqsa Mosque "our sacred value, the apple of our eye and our red line," Celik said, "members of (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu's network are also enemies of mosques and churches."

"This network is responsible for daily provocations aimed at undermining regional peace," he added.

"These are a network of genocide and massacre that is trying to drag the entire region into religious wars to save themselves from accountability before the law," said Celik, urging the global community to take a "clear" stance against members of Netanyahu's government "who engage in provocative rhetoric regarding the status of Al-Aqsa Mosque."

US

The US, Israel's biggest ally, also slammed the remarks, saying that these "provocations only exacerbate tensions."

"Provocations only exacerbate tensions at a pivotal moment when all focus should be on the ongoing diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire agreement and secure the release of all hostages and create the conditions for broader regional stability," a State Department spokesperson told Anadolu Agency when asked about Ben-Gvir's statement.