Russia has fired a wave of attack drones and missiles at Ukraine that killed at least four people, authorities said after the second night of heavy strikes across the war-battered nation.

The overnight barrage came on Tuesday a day after the Kremlin launched one of its largest-ever aerial attacks on Ukraine, which targeted energy facilities and killed several people.

Ukraine's air force said on Tuesday it downed half of the 10 missiles and 60 of the 81 Iranian-designed attack drones launched several regions of Russia and from Moscow-annexed Crimea.

"Unfortunately, despite the effective work of our air defence systems, four people were killed and 16 were wounded," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a post on social media.

He said rescue work was ongoing at the impact sites and vowed a response to the attacks.

"Crimes against humanity cannot be committed with impunity," he said.

Journalists in the capital Kiev reported air raid sirens echo over the city throughout the night as well as an explosion, likely from air defence systems.

Earlier, Ukrainian authorities issued new air raid alerts across the country.

Repeat hotel attack