WORLD
4 MIN READ
Deadly Russian strikes pound Ukraine for second day
Ukraine's air force says it downed half of the 10 missiles and 60 of the 81 Iranian-designed attack drones launched several regions of Russia and from Moscow-annexed Crimea.
Deadly Russian strikes pound Ukraine for second day
Local authorities said earlier on Tuesday that two people had been killed in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region and two in the central city of Kryvyi Rig after a missile struck a hotel. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
August 27, 2024

Russia has fired a wave of attack drones and missiles at Ukraine that killed at least four people, authorities said after the second night of heavy strikes across the war-battered nation.

The overnight barrage came on Tuesday a day after the Kremlin launched one of its largest-ever aerial attacks on Ukraine, which targeted energy facilities and killed several people.

Ukraine's air force said on Tuesday it downed half of the 10 missiles and 60 of the 81 Iranian-designed attack drones launched several regions of Russia and from Moscow-annexed Crimea.

"Unfortunately, despite the effective work of our air defence systems, four people were killed and 16 were wounded," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a post on social media.

He said rescue work was ongoing at the impact sites and vowed a response to the attacks.

"Crimes against humanity cannot be committed with impunity," he said.

Journalists in the capital Kiev reported air raid sirens echo over the city throughout the night as well as an explosion, likely from air defence systems.

Earlier, Ukrainian authorities issued new air raid alerts across the country.

RelatedRussia launches massive drone, missile attack on Ukraine

Repeat hotel attack

RECOMMENDED

Local authorities said earlier on Tuesday that two people had been killed in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region and two in the central city of Kryvyi Rig after a missile struck a hotel.

The hotel strike comes just days after a team working for the Reuters news agency were hit by a missile in their hotel in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, killing a safety advisor working with the agency.

The Russian attacks on Monday triggered widespread blackouts and spurred condemnation from Ukraine's allies in Europe and the United States.

Russia said the attack had targeted infrastructure linked to the Ukrainian military. NATO member Poland said its airspace was violated during the barrage, probably by a drone.

Since February 2022, Russia has launched repeated large-scale drone and missile attacks on Ukraine, including punishing strikes on energy facilities.

In Kiev, Ukraine's electricity grid operator said on Tuesday that emergency blackouts would be applied throughout the day to reduce pressure on the grid following the fresh attacks that damaged energy infrastructure nationwide.

"Ukraine's power system is currently recovering from nine massive Russian attacks, with a power deficit and emergency and scheduled repairs underway at power facilities," Ukrenergo said in a statement, urging Ukrainians to reduce their electricity consumption.

The bombardment comes as Ukrainian forces are pushing an offensive in Russia's border region of Kursk, a surprise operation that has seen Kiev gain swathes of territory in three weeks.

Explore
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras