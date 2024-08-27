Illegal Israeli settlers shot dead one Palestinian and wounded three others in the occupied West Bank’s Bethlehem, while five others were killed in an Israeli air strike on the Nur Shams refugee camp near the city of Tulkarem in back-to-back attacks on Monday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The latest escalation comes on top of global concerns over the rising settler violence against the Palestinians in the occupied West Bank territory.

The Israeli military said its aircraft struck an “operations centre” in the Nur Shams camp and that troops were separately blocking routes and conducting searches in the occupied West Bank.

Since October last year, the Israeli settlers have carried out nearly 1,300 attacks against the Palestinians.

Palestinians regularly accuse Israeli security forces of standing by and allowing groups of violent settlers to attack their homes and villages.

Related Türkiye pushes for Hamas-Fatah reconciliation amid rising Israeli attacks

The United States and a number of European countries have imposed sanctions on violent settlers and repeatedly called on Israel to do more to curb the attacks. But it has not deterred the illegal settlers from targeting Palestinians.