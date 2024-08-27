Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been charged with sedition over a speech he made that allegedly questioned the integrity of the country's previous king.

Muhyiddin, who led Malaysia from March 2020 until August 2021, pleaded not guilty in a court in northeast Kelantan state.

According to the charge sheet, Muhyiddin made the seditious remarks last month during a by-election campaign in Kelantan.

Nine ethnic Malay state rulers take turns as Malaysia’s king for five-year terms under the country’s rotating monarchy, which began when Malaysia gained independence from Britain in 1957.

The monarchy plays a largely ceremonial role, but are revered by the nation's majority Muslims.

Related Malaysia PM Muhyiddin quits after losing majority, agrees to caretaker role

Backing of majority lawmakers

In his speech on August 14, Muhyiddin had questioned why then-King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah didn't invite him to be prime minister following a hung Parliament in November 2022.

Muhyiddin had claimed he had the backing of majority lawmakers.

Muhyiddin's bloc received stronger-than-expected support from Malays, who account for two-thirds of Malaysia’s 34 million people.

Sultan Abdullah appointed then-opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister after Anwar cobbled up support from rival parties to form a unity government.

Sultan Abdullah from central Pahang state, who ended his reign on January 30 this year, didn't comment on the case.

But his son issued a strong rebuke to Muhyiddin, saying his remarks were dangerous and could divide the people and undermine the royal institution.