France's Socialists and Greens will not participate in further talks with President Emmanuel Macron to find a way out of political deadlock, their leaders said on Tuesday, calling on their supporters to hold peaceful protests instead.

Macron slammed the door on a potential leftist government on Monday, saying it would be immediately removed from power by a majority of lawmakers from other camps. Instead, he embarked on another round of talks with party leaders on Tuesday.

But facing a hung parliament in which each of the three almost equal groupings — the left, Macron's centrist bloc and the far-right National Rally — have ruled out forming a coalition, the president appeared to be back to square one.

"This election is being stolen from us," Green party chief Marine Tondelier told local radio.