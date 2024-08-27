WORLD
2 MIN READ
'Totally unacceptable': Japan accuses China of violating its airspace
China says it is "verifying" claims made by Japan that the Chinese military violated its airspace, the first such accusation on record.
'Totally unacceptable': Japan accuses China of violating its airspace
"The relevant Chinese departments are in the process of gathering information and verifying the situation," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said when asked about Tokyo's claims. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
August 27, 2024

Japan has accused China of violating its airspace, saying such a breach of airspace is "totally unacceptable."

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Defence Minister Minoru Kihara said a Chinese military plane breached the airspace, calling such actions a violation of its sovereignty and safety.

"We are firmly determined to protect our land, sea and airspace and to stand up to say what we need to say," Kyodo News quoted Kihara as saying.

On Monday, Japan accused the Chinese military of violating its airspace, marking the first such accusation on record.

Tokyo summoned Chinese Charge d'Affaires Shi Yong and lodged an "extremely serious protest" over the airspace intrusion, seeking to ensure a similar flight will never happen again, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

RECOMMENDED

On Tuesday, China said it is investigating the alleged violation of Japan’s airspace.

Japan previously confirmed two similar incidents involving a Chinese marine surveillance plane and a drone above waters near the Japanese-administered and Chinese-claimed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea in 2012 and 2017, respectively.

The two arch-rivals have long been at odds over the Senkaku Islands.

RelatedChina tells Japan to stay out of its maritime row with Philippines
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras