Türkiye has issued a strong condemnation of Israel's recent military operation in the occupied West Bank, criticising the Israeli Foreign Minister's remarks about extending the practices implemented in Gaza to the occupied West Bank.

Turkish Foreign Ministry described the operation illegal and emphasised that it poses a major threat to global security.

In its statement, the ministry accused the Netanyahu government's policies of being genocidal towards the Palestinian people and called for immediate punitive actions against Israel's violations of international law.

Türkiye also criticised the international community, stating: " A handful of countries that unconditionally support Israel should immediately abandon their position against the law and human conscience."