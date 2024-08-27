UN nuclear agency chief Rafael Grossi has said after visiting Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant that there was a risk of a nuclear accident and the situation was serious.

"The danger or possibility of a nuclear accident has emerged near here," Grossi told reporters on Tuesday, referring to the fact that fighting is taking place in the surrounding Kursk region.

Russia says the plant has been repeatedly attacked by Ukrainian forces that are just 40 km (25 miles) away after carving out a slice of Russian territory this month. Ukraine has yet to respond to the accusations.

Related Russia accuses Ukraine of trying to strike Kursk nuclear power plant

Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told a news conference that the plant was extremely fragile because it had no protective dome.