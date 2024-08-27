Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that his military used Western-supplied F-16 fighter jets to down drones and missiles that Russia fired in recent attacks.

Zelenskyy announced earlier this month that Ukraine had received the first batch of the fighter jets promised by Western countries, declining to say how many had been delivered.

"We destroyed already some missiles and drones using the F-16," Zelensky said in English at a press conference in Kiev on Tuesday without elaborating.

He said at the press conference that Ukraine still needed more of the jets.

He told AFP news agency in May that Kiev needed at least 120 to achieve "parity" with Russia.

For more than two years, Ukraine had pleaded with its Western partners for the aircraft –– long considered the crown jewel in the sprawling list of military hardware Kiev has sought.

Plan to end war

Zelenskyy said that the war with Russia would eventually end in dialogue, but that Kiev had to be in a strong position and that he would present a plan to US President Joe Biden and his two potential successors.

The Ukrainian leader, addressing a news conference, said Kiev's three-week-old incursion into Russia's Kursk region was part of that plan, but that it also comprised other steps on the economic and diplomatic fronts.

"The main point of this plan is to force Russia to end the war. And I want that very much - (that it would be) fair for Ukraine," he told reporters in Kiev of the war launched by Russia's full-scale military campaign in February 2022.

He did not elaborate further on the next steps, but said he would also discuss the plan with US Vice President Kamala Harris and probably also with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, the two nominees for the US presidential election.

Zelenskyy said he hoped to go to the United States in September to attend the UN General Assembly in New York and that he was preparing to meet Biden.