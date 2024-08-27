Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has extended his condolences to the head of Bangladesh’s interim government over deadly floods in the South Asian country.

In a phone call on Tuesday, President Erdogan stated that "Türkiye stands, as always, with the people of Bangladesh in their fight against the disaster and healing the wounds.”

President Erdogan and Muhammad Yunus also discussed bilateral relations, and regional and global issues, the Turkish Communications Directorate said on X.

Noting that Türkiye and Bangladesh continue to improve their cooperation in all areas, the Turkish president expressed his wish that the elections to be held by the interim government may lead to “auspicious results” for the people of Bangladesh.

Additionally, Erdogan wished success to Muhammad Yunus in his new role, highlighting Türkiye’s continued support and commitment to fostering robust ties with Bangladesh.