WORLD
2 MIN READ
Only 11 percent of Gaza spared from Israeli evacuation orders: UN
UNOCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke says the number of massive evacuation orders in Gaza by the occupying forces have risen to 16 in August, affecting not only Palestinians but also those trying to bring them humanitarian relief.
Only 11 percent of Gaza spared from Israeli evacuation orders: UN
An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of Gaza in ruins. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
August 27, 2024

Only 11 percent of Gaza is not under evacuation orders, a UN official said.

Jens Laerke, a spokesperson for the UN humanitarian office, said at a UN briefing in Geneva on Tuesday that since Friday, Israeli forces issued three new evacuation orders "for over 19 neighbourhoods in northern Gaza and in Deir al Balah with more than 8,000 people staying in these areas, many sheltering in displacement sites."

The number of massive evacuation orders in August alone rose to 16, Laerke said, adding that it affected UN and humanitarian staff, non-governmental organizations as well as service providers “along with their families."

"These relocations took place at very short notice and in dangerous conditions. Our humanitarian colleagues on the ground are particularly worried about the order issued Sunday," he said.

RelatedIsrael leaves mere 9.5% of Gaza for civilians to seek shelter
RECOMMENDED

Laerke also said that the Kerem Shalom (Karem Abu Salem) border crossing was "technically open for entry, but it is too dangerous for aid organisations to actually go there and pick up whatever aid is being dropped off just across the border.”

An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered the occupying forces to halt military attacks in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.

RelatedIsrael's new evacuation orders force over 250,000 in Gaza to flee again
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Greenland, Denmark united against US 'threats' to seize island: Russian envoy
US, Mexico reaffirm security cooperation as Washington demands faster border results
Venezuelan opposition leader Machado presents Nobel Peace medal to Trump
Venezuela's Rodriguez pushes for diplomacy with US and oil industry reforms
European troops won't impact Trump's goal of acquiring Greenland, says White House
By Sadiq S Bhat
Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential body sacks last pro-UAE member
Trump hosts Venezuelan opposition leader Machado as White House signals support
US claims Iran halted 'executions of 800 protesters'
Iceland asks US to explain ambassador nominee's annexation joke
Cuba honours soldiers killed in US attack on Venezuela as remains return home
Amazon bets on EU data sovereignty with cloud expansion
Guterres warns global cooperation is 'on deathwatch' ahead of UNSC meeting on Iran
Millions at risk as Sudan food aid set to run out by March: UN
On a Turkish stage, in Turkish: Palestinian director tells story of 'Gaza Among Ashes'
US court opens door for pro-Palestinian activist Khalil's re-arrest, deportation