Only 11 percent of Gaza is not under evacuation orders, a UN official said.

Jens Laerke, a spokesperson for the UN humanitarian office, said at a UN briefing in Geneva on Tuesday that since Friday, Israeli forces issued three new evacuation orders "for over 19 neighbourhoods in northern Gaza and in Deir al Balah with more than 8,000 people staying in these areas, many sheltering in displacement sites."

The number of massive evacuation orders in August alone rose to 16, Laerke said, adding that it affected UN and humanitarian staff, non-governmental organizations as well as service providers “along with their families."

"These relocations took place at very short notice and in dangerous conditions. Our humanitarian colleagues on the ground are particularly worried about the order issued Sunday," he said.