US Vice President Kamala Harris has launched a new advertising push to draw attention to her plan to build three million new homes over four years, a move billed to contain inflationary pressures that also draws a sharp contrast to Republican Donald Trump's approach.

Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, highlighted her plan in a new minute-long ad released on Tuesday that uses her personal experience, growing up in rental housing while her mother saved for a decade before she could buy a home.

The ad targets voters in the swing states including Arizona and Nevada. Campaign surrogates are also holding 20 events this week focused on housing issues.

In addition to increasing home construction, Harris is proposing the government provide as much as $25,000 in assistance to first-time buyers.

That message could carry weight at this moment as housing costs have kept upward pressure on the consumer price index. Shelter costs are up 5.1 percent over the past 12 months, compared to overall inflation being 2.9 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Creating tax breaks

"Vice President Harris knows we need to do more to address our housing crisis and that's why she has a plan to end the housing shortage" and will crack down on "corporate landlords and Wall Street banks hiking up rents and housing costs," said Dan Kanninen, the campaign's battleground states director.

The Harris plan would create tax breaks for homebuilders focused on first-time buyers and expand existing incentives for companies that construct rental housing.

Because local zoning often restricts the supply of homes, she would also double the available funding to $40 billion to encourage local governments to remove the regulations that prevent additional construction.

Although Trump made his reputation as a real estate developer, data shows that there was a shortage of available housing during his presidency that has continued.

That shortage became more problematic when inflation jumped as the country recovered from the pandemic and faced higher food and energy costs after the Russia-Ukraine war. The high inflation damaged the approval ratings of President Joe Biden, who Republicans and some economists blamed for sparking the price runups with his pandemic aid.

Mortgage rates climbed to levels that were prohibitively high for many would-be buyers. At the same time, many existing homeowners held off on listing their properties for sale in ways that compounded the inflation challenge.