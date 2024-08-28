Mexico's president has told reporters he has put relations with the United States and Canadian embassies "on pause" after the two countries voiced concerns over a proposed controversial judicial overhaul.

"There is a pause," Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a press conference on Tuesday, clarifying that the freeze was with the embassies and not with the countries.

He didn't elaborate on what a pause would mean.

A committee in the lower house of Mexico's Congress passed the proposal late on Monday, paving the way for it to be approved when the newly elected Congress takes office in September.

The judicial overhaul proposal, suggested by the Mexican president during his final weeks in office, has spurred major protests and strikes and wide criticism from investors and financial institutions.

Last week, American ambassador Ken Salazar called the proposal a "risk" to democracy that would endanger Mexico's commercial relationship with the United States.

The US and Mexico are each other's largest trade partners.

Lopez Obrador lambasted the ambassador, saying he violated Mexican sovereignty. Salazar has since dialled back his tone, writing on X that he was open to a dialogue.

Lopez Obrador said during his morning press briefing Tuesday he believed the sharp comments were not from Salazar, but rather from the US State Department.

"We're not going to tell him (Salazar) to leave the country," he said, "I hope that they promise to be respectful of Mexican's independence, of our country's sovereignty. But until that happens, and they continue these policies, it's on pause."

He added cheekily, "We are going to take our time," garnering laughs from some reporters.