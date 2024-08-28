Wednesday, August 28, 2024

1849 GMT — The United Nations has expressed "grave concern" over Israel's military offensive in northern West Bank cities, warning that civilians are being exposed to "deadly warfare tactics" by Israeli forces.

"We've been following the developments since this morning with grave concern and are very worried about what we're seeing," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters during a news conference.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Dujarric said Palestinians are "increasingly exposed to deadly warfare tactics that seem to exceed international standards for law enforcement."

He reported that at least nine Palestinians, including children, were killed and others injured in raids involving Israeli helicopters, drones, and ground forces."Most of the people killed were victims of air strikes, while others were targeted by sniper fire and other lethal means.

1853 GMT — UN food agency pauses movement of staff in Gaza after vehicle fired on

The World Food Programme has said it is pausing the movement of its staff in Gaza "until further notice" after one of its vehicles was struck by gunfire at an Israeli military checkpoint.

"This is totally unacceptable and the latest in a series of unnecessary security incidents that have endangered the lives of WFP's team in Gaza," Cindy McCain, head of the UN agency, said of the Tuesday incident in which no one was injured.

1824 GMT — Israel 'must' limit civilian casualties as it carries out West Bank offensive: US

The White House has said that Israel "must" ensure that civilian casualties are limited, and that damage to civilian infrastructure is restricted as it carries out the most sweeping military offensive on the occupied West Bank in two decades.

"We are in touch with Israeli officials to learn more about the operation. The United States supports Israel’s right to defend itself against threats to its security," a National Security Council spokesperson told Anadolu on condition of anonymity.

"At the same time, they must do so in a way that limits civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure," the spokesperson added.

1735 GMT — Israel's West Bank op must not constitute premises of war extension from Gaza: EU

Israel's major raid in the occupied West Bank must not constitute premises of war extension from Gaza, including full-scale destruction, the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"The Israeli major military operation in the occupied West Bank must not constitute the premises of a war extension from Gaza, incl. full-scale destruction," Borrell said on X.

"The parallel drew by (Israeli Foreign) Minister Katz, especially on evacuating Palestinian residents, threatens to fuel further instability," he added.

1554 GMT — Türkiye calls for 'punitive, coercive' measures against Israel

Türkiye has called for "punitive and coercive measures" against Israel’s actions that completely disregard international law.

"It is imperative that the necessary punitive and coercive measures be taken against these actions by Israel in complete defiance of international law," the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement, in response to Israel's latest operation in the occupied West Bank.

The statement also condemned Israel’s "illegal operation" and Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz’s remarks on extending practices from Gaza to the occupied West Bank.

"We strongly condemn the illegal operation launched by Israel in the West Bank and the statement by the Israeli Foreign Minister that they will extend the practices in Gaza to the West Bank," it said. The statement further said that the "genocidal policy" being pursued by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is a major threat to international security.

It also urged a "handful of countries that unconditionally support Israel" to abandon their position against the law and human conscience.

1517 GMT — UN Security Council renews peacekeeping force in Lebanon

The United Nations Security Council has unanimously voted to extend a long-running peacekeeping mission in Lebanon for another year, but Israel's ally the United States said changes should be made to the operation's mandate in the future.

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) - established in 1978 - patrols Lebanon's southern border with Israel. The mandate for the operation is renewed annually, and its current authorisation was due to expire on Saturday.

"Today's unanimous vote is proof of the international community's interest in Lebanon," Lebanon's Deputy UN Ambassador Hadi Hachem told the council.

"It is a clear message from your honourable council in favour of stability and a ceasefire. It is a gesture of hope for all Lebanese who reject war, violence and destruction, the Lebanese who want to give peace a chance," he said.

1511 GMT — UN demands halt to escalating attacks between Hezbollah, Israeli forces

The UN Security Council has demanded a halt to the increasing attacks between Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Israeli forces and warned that further escalation "carries the high risk of leading to a widespread conflict."

Israel and Iranian-backed Hezbollah pulled back after an exchange of heavy fire across the UN-drawn boundary between Lebanon and Israel over the weekend, but their decades-old conflict is far from over and regional tensions linked to the war in Gaza are still high.

Israel's UN ambassador, Danny Danon, told reporters before the vote that he had a message for the Lebanese people: "You and your government have a choice to make, confront Hezbollah today or watch as your country is dragged into chaos and destruction."

The Security Council demand that Israel and Hezbollah halt hostilities came in a resolution unanimously approved by its 15 members that urged the "relevant actors" to restore "calm, restraint and stability."

1500 GMT — Egypt condemns Israeli raid in northern West Bank cities

Egypt has condemned the Israeli military raid in the occupied cities of the northern West Bank.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said it considers the Israeli assaults on Palestinian civilians in occupied West Bank cities "a continuation of systematic violations of international law, international humanitarian law, and the four Geneva Conventions that protect the rights of people under occupation."

"Egypt sees these actions as a deliberate escalation and an expansion of confrontations inside the Palestinian territories," the statement said.

It called for "a unified and effective international stance to provide protection for the Palestinian people and to put an end to the ongoing targeting of unarmed civilians, the imposition of restrictions, and the seizure of private property." Egypt also warned of the "severe consequences" expected from the ongoing Israeli operations.

1410 GMT — Fate of Gaza ceasefire deal in Hamas leader's hands: US intel official

The fate of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas is "largely a question that is going to be answered" by the leader of the Palestinian resistance group, Deputy CIA Director David Cohen said.

Cohen did not refer to Hamas' leader, Yahya Sinwar, by name. The Israelis were showing seriousness in the negotiations, Cohen told an intelligence and national security summit in Washington.

Mediators from the US, Egypt and Qatar have been working to strike a deal between the sides and prevent a broader regional war.

On those efforts, Cohen said: "There may be episodes where people would step back from the brink, but I don't think anybody can be confident that that effort to control escalation is something that ... any party in that region" can control.

1355 GMT — Norway denounces Israeli minister Ben-Gvir's call

The Norwegian foreign minister has denounced Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's call to build a synagogue inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem.

"Norway strongly opposes the recent statement by Israel's Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, that he wants to build a synagogue on the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount," Espen Barth Eide said in a statement.

"This provocation joins a series of unacceptable statements and actions by the (Israeli) Minister, aimed at altering the historical status quo in Jerusalem and fueling tension at a time when the region is in dire need of the opposite," he added.

1336 GMT — Israeli evacuation orders in West Bank violate int'l law: Hamas

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has denounced Israeli calls for Gaza-style evacuations of Palestinians from the north of occupied West Bank as a "flagrant violation of international law."

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz called for dealing with the northern West Bank with the same measures applied by the army in Gaza, including the evacuation of residents.

"(This is) a fascist call to expand the circle of destruction, genocide, and ethnic cleansing against Palestinian citizens," Hamas leader Izzat al Rishq said in a statement.

"It reflects a deep-seated Israeli violation of international law and is a clear expression of the impunity enjoyed by Zionist terrorist leaders, who evade accountability and punishment for their crimes against humanity."

The Hamas leader called on the international community and the UN to "immediately work to lift the protection that the US administration provides to Israeli war criminals."

1241 GMT — Germany calls on Israel to end West Bank occupation 'as quickly as possible'

Germany has called for a swift end to Israel’s 57-year-long occupation of the West Bank.

Israel must "in the future end the occupation (of the West Bank) as quickly as possible," deputy Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christian Wagner said at a press briefing in Berlin.

"We are very concerned about the situation in the (occupied) West Bank," also against the background of increasing violence, the high number of civilian deaths and the extent of rights violations, he said.

1125 GMT — Israel kills at least 11 Palestinians in latest West Bank raids

Palestinian health officials have said Israeli forces killed 11 Palestinians in two raids in the occupied West Bank, as the military launched attacks in several cities at once.

At least 11 Palestinians have been killed in the ongoing Israeli military operation in the northern West Bank, including the cities of Jenin, Tulkarem and Tubas, according to the Health Ministry.

The Israeli military confirmed it was operating in Jenin and Tulkarem, another occupied West Bank city, but did not provide further details.

1111 GMT — Gaza paramedic tortured, threatened with rape in Israeli detention