When electrical engineer Preetam Gaikwad first moved to Jena in 2013, she was smitten by what the eastern German city had to offer: a prestigious university, top research institutions, and cutting-edge technology companies, global leaders in their field.

Eleven years later, the Indian native takes a more sober view.

"I'm really worried about the development of the political situation here," Gaikwad, 43 said. Jena is in the eastern German state of Thuringia, which has elections on September 1.

The far-right Alternative for Germany party, or AfD, is currently leading the polls with about 30 percent support, far ahead of the centre-right Christian Democrats (21 percent) and the centre-left Social Democrats of Chancellor Olaf Scholz ( seven percent).

The AfD's anti-foreigner stance is the cornerstone of its campaign, raising concern among businesses like Jenoptik, Gaikwad's employer. The company, which supplied lens assemblies for Perseverance, the NASA remote vehicle on Mars, employs 1,680 people in Jena and more than 4,600 globally.

Jenoptik, one of the few internationally successful businesses in Jena, depends on being able to attract and retain a highly skilled workforce, much of it from outside Germany. The rise of the AfD is making that more difficult, says Jenoptik CEO Stefan Traeger.

More and more prospective employees tell Traeger that while they would love to work for Jenoptik, they won't take a job there because they don't want to live in a state dominated by a hard-right party that ostracises migrants or other minorities.

Traeger, a Jena native who studied in the US, said he hopes that after the election "we will still be as open, free and democratic a country as we are now. That's what we need in order to move the company forward".

Germany is already facing a massive skilled labour shortage with experts estimating that the country needs about 400,000 skilled immigrants each year as the workforce ages and shrinks. Long considered Europe's economic powerhouse, Germany was recently rated the world's worst-performing major developed economy by the International Monetary Fund.

Thuringia is one of the poorest states in Germany, a legacy of communist rule in what was East Germany from 1949 to 1990. Salaries are lower than average, and it has few major employers outside the public sector. Most young people, especially women, leave for opportunities elsewhere, a brain drain to the more affluent West that began in 1989, when the Berlin Wall fell, and has not stopped since.

The rise of the AfD has been catalysed by high inflation and immigration. In 2023, Germany took in 1.9 million new inhabitants, while 1.2 million people left the country permanently, putting net migration at 663,000. While only a minority settle in Germany's poorer eastern states, anti-immigration sentiment runs high.

The AfD's Thuringia branch is particularly radical: its regional leader, Bjoern Hoecke, has described the Holocaust memorial in Berlin as a "monument of shame" and called for Germany to make a "180-degree turn" in the way it remembers its past, including the Nazis. In 2020, the branch was put under official surveillance by the German domestic intelligence service as a "proven right-wing extremist" group.

Thuringia's cities and villages are plastered with AfD election posters carrying the slogan "summer, sun, remigration", and the photo of a plane dubbed "deportation airline" that's meant to fly out all those people that the party and its voters don't want in Germany.

Nonetheless, the AfD sought to downplay the issue of what it prefers to call "remigration".

Remigration "refers to those who have no right to stay in this country and no prospect of staying because there is no reason for protective status because there is no reason for their flight or for their migration in the sense of the applicable laws", said Torben Braga, deputy speaker of the AfD Thuringia and member of the Thuringian state parliament.

Migrants with work permits would "of course not be affected", he said.