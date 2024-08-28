Bangladesh's new authorities on Wednesday opened an investigation into the alleged abduction of hundreds of people by security forces during the rule of ousted premier Sheikh Hasina, the government said.

It includes the notorious Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) paramilitary force, accused of numerous rights abuses, and which was sanctioned by the United States for its role in extrajudicial killings and abductions.

Human Rights Watch last year said security forces had committed "over 600 enforced disappearances" since Hasina came to power in 2009, and nearly 100 remain unaccounted for.

Many of those detained were from Hasina's rivals, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Jamaat-e-Islami, the country's largest religious party.

Hasina's government consistently denied the allegations, claiming some of those reported missing had drowned in the Mediterranean while trying to reach Europe.

Hasina fled to India by helicopter on August 5 after weeks of student-led protests forced her to quit, ending her 15-year rule.

Related Is the fall of the Hasina government in Bangladesh a setback for India?

'Disappearances and torture'

The five-member committee, headed by retired high court judge Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury, will also investigate other paramilitary police units, including the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), a government order late Tuesday said.

The UN rights office says both the RAB and BGB forces have "records of serious human rights violations, including enforced disappearances and torture and ill-treatment".