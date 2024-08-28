Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) successfully neutralised Gulistan Tekik, a high-ranking member of the PKK/KCK terrorist group, in a targeted operation in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, security sources have said.

Gulistan Tekik, also known by the codename Pelin Batman and a member of the PKK/KCK's so-called Science and Enlightenment Committee, had previously engaged in armed activities in rural areas.

Under the direct orders of senior PKK ringleader Murat Karayilan, Tekik was issued a fake identity and stationed in Sulaymaniyah. She was responsible for the organisation's propaganda and disinformation campaigns.

Tekik also oversaw other cells conducting similar operations in the region. Based on intelligence reports, MIT meticulously tracked Tekik’s movements in Sulaymaniyah, sources said.

Connections with PUK

Turkish authorities accuse the PUK, one of the two leading powerful parties in the Iraqi Kurdish region, of opening up space in urban and rural areas in Sulaymaniyah and its surroundings for the PKK/YPG terror group, even as the terrorists disrupt the stability, security, and economic development of the region.

PUK issues identity cards used by its counter-terrorism unit to members of the terrorist organisation, thus allowing terrorists to gain a certain degree of freedom in the region.

In the wake of Tekik’s neutralisation, PUK officials acknowledged her death but avoided mentioning her connections to the PKK/KCK, attempting to downplay their association with the terrorist group.