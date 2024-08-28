Russian bombardments on the eastern Ukraine region of Donetsk have killed six people, the governor of the region said, as Moscow's forces advance in the war-battered territory.

"In the morning the Russians killed four people and destroyed a house in Izmailivka," the regional official Vadym Filashkin said on social media on Wednesday.

He added that two more people were killed in separate attacks near Chasiv Yar that damaged more than a dozen homes.

Kiev urged residents of the region, which has been partially controlled by Russian proxy forces since 2014, to evacuate after the Kremlin began its attacks.

The industrial region has suffered the worst fighting of the war and the Kremlin claimed to have annexed it alongside three other territories in 2022.

In addition, Russian forces reportedly took control of the settlement of Komyshivka, the state TASS news agency said on Wednesday, citing the Russian Defence Ministry.