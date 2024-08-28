WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russian attacks kill several in east Ukraine, as Moscow's forces advance
Regional authorities ordered large-scale mandatory evacuations with Russian forces advancing towards the logistics hub of Pokrovsk, home to around 60,000 people.
Russian attacks kill several in east Ukraine, as Moscow's forces advance
The industrial region has suffered the worst fighting of the war and the Kremlin claimed to have annexed it alongside three other territories in 2022. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
August 28, 2024

Russian bombardments on the eastern Ukraine region of Donetsk have killed six people, the governor of the region said, as Moscow's forces advance in the war-battered territory.

"In the morning the Russians killed four people and destroyed a house in Izmailivka," the regional official Vadym Filashkin said on social media on Wednesday.

He added that two more people were killed in separate attacks near Chasiv Yar that damaged more than a dozen homes.

Kiev urged residents of the region, which has been partially controlled by Russian proxy forces since 2014, to evacuate after the Kremlin began its attacks.

The industrial region has suffered the worst fighting of the war and the Kremlin claimed to have annexed it alongside three other territories in 2022.

In addition, Russian forces reportedly took control of the settlement of Komyshivka, the state TASS news agency said on Wednesday, citing the Russian Defence Ministry.

RelatedUkraine successfully tests first indigenous ballistic missile — Zelenskyy
RECOMMENDED

Ukraine's Kursk incursion

Meanwhile, Russia said its forces defused unexploded US-supplied munitions fired by Ukraine that were shot down just 5 kilometres from Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant, which Moscow has accused Ukrainian forces of trying to strike.

The announcement was made by Russia's National Guard and accompanied by a video of the unexploded munitions and of sappers blowing them up on Wednesday.

It came a day after Rafael Grossi, the head of the UN nuclear watchdog, inspected the plant, which he said was vulnerable due to a lack of a protective dome that could shield it from missiles, drones or artillery.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine on the purported Russian find, and TRT World could not independently verify the location of the video.

Ukrainian forces punched through Russia's western border into the Kursk region on Augugust 6 in a surprise incursion which is still ongoing, and fighting has taken place within about 40 kilometres of the nuclear facility.

RelatedUkraine used F-16s against Russian air attacks: Zelenskyy
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Greenland, Denmark united against US 'threats' to seize island: Russian envoy
US, Mexico reaffirm security cooperation as Washington demands faster border results
Venezuelan opposition leader Machado presents Nobel Peace medal to Trump
Venezuela's Rodriguez pushes for diplomacy with US and oil industry reforms
European troops won't impact Trump's goal of acquiring Greenland, says White House
By Sadiq S Bhat
Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential body sacks last pro-UAE member
Trump hosts Venezuelan opposition leader Machado as White House signals support
US claims Iran halted 'executions of 800 protesters'
Iceland asks US to explain ambassador nominee's annexation joke
Cuba honours soldiers killed in US attack on Venezuela as remains return home
Amazon bets on EU data sovereignty with cloud expansion
Guterres warns global cooperation is 'on deathwatch' ahead of UNSC meeting on Iran
Millions at risk as Sudan food aid set to run out by March: UN
On a Turkish stage, in Turkish: Palestinian director tells story of 'Gaza Among Ashes'
US court opens door for pro-Palestinian activist Khalil's re-arrest, deportation