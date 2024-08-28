In the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, residents and farmers have anxiously watched and waited for clouds to bring rain to refill dried-out dams, water wells and lagoons. They've waited so far in vain.

The largest state of Mexico has a dry or semi-dry climate at the best of times but has faced unusually low rainfall levels in recent years. Near the town of Buenaventura, the Las Lajas dam is near empty and the little water left is infested with dead fish.

"The situation is bleak," said Rogelio Pacheco Flores, the municipal president of Buenaventura. "This dam is practically without water. We see total devastation, the truth is that nature is punishing us."

Cattle from nearby farms have come to cool off in the little wet mud that remains, but the depleted dam has meant many farmers have suffered, unable to irrigate their crops.

In previous planting seasons, the wells helped water the land, but amid the drought farmers have decided to leave land unplanted or use the scarce water to keep long-standing groves of walnut trees from dying.

"The levels of our farming wells are dwindling," said local farmer Angel Rueda Solorio. "We are no longer able to sow our crops due to the lack of water. We have already had several years, two consecutive years without rain."