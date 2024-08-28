WORLD
Sweden to prosecute two men over Quran burnings
The men committed "offences of agitation against an ethnic or national group" on four separate occasions when burning Islam's holy book outside a mosque and other public places.
Sweden's domestic security service raised its terrorism alert level as a result of the burnings, while neighbouring Denmark, which also saw a spate of Quran burnings, tightened its legislation to outlaw the practice. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 28, 2024

Swedish prosecutors have said they would put two men on trial for setting fire to the Quran in a series of incidents last year that prompted outrage in the Muslim world.

The two men committed "offences of agitation against an ethnic or national group" on four separate occasions when burning Islam's holy book outside a mosque and in other public places, the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sweden's domestic security service raised its terrorism alert level as a result of the burnings, while neighbouring Denmark, which also saw a spate of Quran burnings, tightened its legislation to outlaw the practice.

"Both men are prosecuted for having on these four occasions made statements and treated the Quran in a manner intended to express contempt for Muslims because of their faith," Senior Prosecutor Anna Hankkio said in a statement.

Evidence against the two men, named Salwan Momika and Salwan Najem, consisted largely of video recordings, Hankkio said.

Najem denied any wrongdoing, his lawyer, Mark Safaryan, said on Wednesday.

RelatedThe burning of the Quran: Why Sweden is headed for disaster
