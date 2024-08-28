China has renewed its call for broader international approval of its peace proposal to end the war in Ukraine, a move that has sparked fresh discussions about Beijing's role in the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II.

The appeal comes after a round of diplomatic efforts by the Asian giant to gain support from some key Global South nations, including Indonesia, Brazil, and South Africa.

What makes these three "vital forces" in the peace process is that they have been maintaining communication with all parties involved, said Li Hui, China's special envoy for Eurasian affairs.

Beijing's renewed push may show its ongoing efforts to position itself as a mediator in the Ukraine conflict despite its decision to skip a recent peace summit in Switzerland. However, this effort may not be enough to resolve the protracted war.

China’s push for peace came amid a new escalation in the war, which has now crossed 900 days. On August 6, Ukrainian forces launched an attack deep in Russia’s Kursk region — the most significant foreign attack on Russian soil since World War II.

The surprise assault left Russia vulnerable, with the strike occurring just 30 km (18 miles) from a nuclear plant. In response, Russian forces retaliated with drones, cruise missiles, and hypersonic ballistic missiles across much of Ukraine.

China's proposal

After a year of silence and ignoring the issue, China unveiled its peace plan for the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2023, coinciding with the war's first anniversary.

The plan outlined a 12-point framework for achieving a political settlement to the conflict, calling for a ceasefire, respect for territorial integrity, and the resumption of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

It also advocated for lifting Western sanctions against Russia, establishing humanitarian corridors for civilian evacuation, and ensuring the uninterrupted export of grain, an issue of particular concern for China given its reliance on grain imports from Ukraine.

According to the proposal, China called for an end to what Beijing terms the "Cold War mentality," a reference to US hegemony and its interference in other countries' affairs.

While the plan also emphasises the need to safeguard nuclear power plants and oppose the threat or use of nuclear weapons, it has been widely criticised for lacking specific measures to address key points of contention, such as the critical territorial disputes between Kiev and Moscow and the ineffective non-binding language.

Initially, Ukraine expressed cautious interest in China's involvement in the conflict, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledging the importance of engaging with Beijing.

"China started talking about Ukraine, and that's not bad," Zelenskyy said once, implying a possible collaboration with China to end the war.