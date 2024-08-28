A ray of hope. That's how many in India are seeing the recent cancellation of an Israeli film festival here at home. The event was to be held at Mumbai's National Museum of Indian Cinema earlier this month, but was scrapped by the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) due to pushback from the public.

A collective statement was issued by over 1,000 film stars, directors, activists and citizens who objected to the programming of the Israel Film Festival, as the genocide in Gaza has continued now for 11 months, with 40,000 killed - including over 15,000 children.

The distinct signatories include Indian actors Nasiruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, documentary filmmaker Anand Patwardhan, and human rights lawyer Mihir Desai.

In the statement, they said the event "is shamefully taking place at a time when the entire world is witnessing Israeli war crimes (in Gaza)… the genocide is happening in real time, and the entire world is witnessing this inhuman criminal monstrosity, as we watch in horror on our mobile devices and TV screens."

Why did the NFDC even organise such an event showcasing Israel, at an hour when the world is divided over the Palestine cause, with Palestinians suffering the worst war crimes?

The simplest answer would be because it is a state-backed agency. And with the current strengthening of relations between India and Israel, an event like this would be in tandem with the tone of our government.

In recent years, India and Israel have become stronger economic partners. They have been trading in arms and since October, India has even agreed to send tens of thousands of workers to Israel to plug their labour shortage.

But the NFDC's decision to host an Israel film festival go beyond India's economic ties with Israel. To understand in depth, we need to learn more about the complexity of India's state-run film entity.

Looking back

The NFDC and its predecessor the Film Finance Corporation (FFC) were created to support alternative cinema that critiques society, norms, and acting as a carrier for depicting change. But the entity is also tasked with keeping up with the politics of the times, by highlighting government achievements or sometimes helping the image-building of political leaders like former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

An example of this would be the 1976 film, Manthan or The Churning, about the dairy industrial revolution in India. It showed development politics from a socialist perspective, largely reflecting on the success of government schemes.

For Gandhi, the film was an opportunity for a facelift, an improved public image as she called off the Emergency in 1977. The image-building exercise continued when Gandhi returned as premier in 1980 and authorised the government, through the NFDC, to give $6.5 million to help fund a $22 million Gandhi biopic, said historian Rochona Majumdar.

"Never had the Indian state paid such a gigantic sum for a single film," Majumdar added in her book Art Cinema and India's Forgotten Futures – Film and History in the Postcolony. "Financing Gandhi, a global film with an international cast and an epic feel, was an effort to undo some of that damage" caused by the Emergency.

Majumdar added that the film's "resounding success in the Academy Awards validated the Indian government's stance toward film funding, especially since the NFDC received a third of the film's global profits."

Needless to say, political facelifts were connected to such decisions and NFDC played along.

In this light, hosting a weekend festival of Israeli films doesn't seem out of place – after all, the NFDC had always toed the political line, often subtly. What is remarkable is the pushback it faced from civil society in these broken times, enough so that it felt compelled to call off the festival.

But India wasn't always pro-Israel.

India - early Palestine supporter

Until Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Israel in 2017, India had been a supporter of the Palestinian cause, originally and historically.

Jawaharlal Nehru, long before he became the first Prime Minister of India, once stated in 1936, "The problem of Palestine is thus essentially a nationalist one — a people struggling for independence against imperialist control and exploitation… It is not a racial or religious one."

Mahatma Gandhi, the civil rights leader, held his views on Palestine, "Palestine belongs to the Arabs in the same sense that England belongs to the English and France to the French."