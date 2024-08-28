Israel has ramped up strikes in the occupied West Bank in recent weeks as talks to end the Gaza war continue in fits and starts in Doha.

The Israeli army killed at least 11 Palestinians in the northern part of the occupied West Bank on Wednesday in what it described as the "largest [operation] of its kind in two decades," involving two army brigades, helicopters, drones and bulldozers.

The army justified the move by saying it aimed to eradicate fresh Palestinian resistance activity in the territory, but critics said the justification rang hollow.

"Israel is now trying to take advantage of the war in Gaza. Its response to the growing armed rebellion in [occupied] West Bank is to annex more land, to expand settlements, to change its relationship with [the occupied] West Bank altogether," Palestinian analyst Ramzy Baroud told TRT World.

He said Israel is determined to impose a "siege on major cities"—particularly in the northern parts of occupied West Bank—to carry out mass arrests and targeted killings in hopes of restoring the status quo in the besieged territory.

'A war in every respect'

That's because the Palestinian resistance groups in the occupied West Bank have adopted "more sophisticated methods like explosive devices" to blow up Israeli military vehicles on major roads leading to the camps in Jenin and elsewhere—methods that don't require direct engagement, Baroud said.

"The new technique has been used successfully in Gaza. So the Israelis are very worried. They feel that the West Bank is slowly becoming another Gaza from their viewpoint," he added.

On Wednesday, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz called for the same kind of lethal strikes in the occupied West Bank as the Zionist forces have been conducting in Gaza, where more than 40,000 people, mostly women and children, have died in a full-blown war since October.

"We must deal with the threat just as we deal with the terrorist infrastructure in Gaza, including the temporary evacuation of Palestinian residents and whatever steps might be required. This is a war in every respect, and we must win it," Katz said.