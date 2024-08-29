Inflation in Türkiye is expected to fall to around 24 percent next year, according to a report released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"In the medium term, a further drop in inflation would boost confidence, and growth would rise back toward potential of 3.5-4 percent," the IMF said in its 2024 Article IV Mission on Wednesday.

The financial agency said headline inflation in Türkiye has started easing this summer, but it still remains high, adding, "Despite favourable base effects, still-strong inertia would keep inflation at around 43 per cent at end-December."

The IMF said a tighter policy mix that is focused on fiscal policy would reduce risks and bring inflation down more quickly and sustainably.

It added that a larger and more front-loaded fiscal consolidation is needed to help reduce inflation.

The agency said tight financial conditions will be needed until inflation is firmly on a downward path and inflation expectations converge to the central bank's forecast range.

Türkiye's annual inflation rate was at 61.78 percent in July, slowing from 71.60 percent in June, and down from 75.45 percent in May.

