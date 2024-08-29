An Israeli-Arab hostage freed from besieged Gaza returned to a hero's welcome tinged with a bitter reality: Much of the small village he calls home – Khirbet Karkur — is targeted for demolition by Israeli far-right regime.

Qaid Farhad Al Kadi, 52, is one of Israel's roughly 300,000 Bedouin Arabs, a poor and traditionally Muslim nomadic minority that has a complicated relationship with the regime and often faces discrimination.

While they are Israeli citizens, about a third of Bedouins, including Al Kadi, live in villages the regime wants to tear down.

Since November, about 70 percent of Khirbet Karkur residents have been told the regime plans to raze their homes because they were built without permits in a "protected forest" not zoned for housing, according to a lawyer representing them.

Al Kadi's family hasn't received a notice, but the looming mass displacement of this close-knit community has cast a pall on what has otherwise been a joyous 24 hours.

"It's so exciting, we didn't know if he'll come back alive or not," said Muhammad Abu Tailakh, the head of Khirbet Karkur's local council and a public health lecturer at Ben Gurion University in nearby Beersheba.

"But the good news is also a bit complicated because of everything that's going on."

Neighbours and family erected a huge tent in his honour and served tea and coffee from the early morning as they eagerly awaited his arrival.

When the clean-shaven but gaunt Al Kadi arrived – seemingly overwhelmed by the attention after 326 days in captivity, some of it an underground tunnel – he spoke with reporters and pleaded with Israeli leaders to free all the hostages.

"It does not matter if they are Arab or Jewish, all have a family waiting for them," said Al Kadi.

Demolition of Bedouin villages

A spokesperson for the Israel Land Authority said that "in light of the situation", it would not serve a demolition notice to the Al Kadi family.

But it would not comment on the plight of his neighbours or their lawyers' efforts to save their homes.

On Wednesday, most family members and neighbours tried to focus on the good news rather than legal fights that could drag on for years.

"We need that this problem be resolved so that people here ... receive an appropriate solution that fits the needs of the Bedouins," said Nasser Amran, 59, a friend of Al Kadi.

"There is no electricity. For water, they bring a pipe from some community, and it arrives here, but it is still difficult to live in a village without water and electricity the way it should be."

Villages that are not recognised by the Israeli regime are not connected to state water, sewage, or electricity infrastructure, and the roads to many, including Khirbet Karkur, are dusty and potholed.