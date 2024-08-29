The EU foreign policy chief has said he will ask the bloc’s foreign ministers to consider sanctions against Israeli ministers, who have been launching “unacceptable hate messages against Palestinians.”

Before attending the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Josep Borrell told reporters on Thursday that he initiated the procedures.

He will ask the member states whether they would consider “including in our list of sanctions some Israeli ministers” who have been “proposing things that goes clearly against international law” and are an invitation to “commit war crimes.”

The EU should not have taboos to use its toolbox “to make humanitarian law respected.”

EU foreign ministers gathered in Brussels for an informal meeting to discuss global and regional topics including the war in Ukraine, and the situation in the Middle East.