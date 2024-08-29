On the eve of the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, Bangladesh made headlines by ratifying the treaty that aims to stop arbitrary arrests and detentions at the hands of security forces.

The UN treaty is seen as a crucial step in addressing the country’s persistent problem of enforced disappearances, especially as the interim government comes to terms with the legacy of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh is investigating officials for their involvement in the alleged abductions of activists and protestors who were critical of the ousted Hasina government.

"It is a historic occasion," said Professor Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of the interim government, emphasising the new government's commitment to investigate every reported case of enforced disappearance under the previous grovernment.

A step toward accountability

For years, Bangladesh has been criticised by human rights organisations for its record of enforced disappearances, with reports of individuals vanishing after being detained by state forces.

According to Bangladeshi human rights organisation Odhikar, at least 708 people were victims of enforced disappearance under Hasina's rule between January 2009 and June 2024. Families of the disappeared have been left in the dark, often threatened or dismissed when seeking information about their loved ones​.

The ratification of the convention signals a shift in Bangladesh’s approach to addressing past injustices. This move binds the country to international standards that require it to implement legal measures aimed at preventing enforced disappearances and ensuring accountability for those responsible.

Earlier this week, as part of this commitment, the interim government set up a five-member commission tasked with investigating incidents of enforced disappearance.