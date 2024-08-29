Israel’s domestic intelligence agency Shin Bet recently warned the Netanyahu government that Jewish terrorist activities, which have turned to “broad, open activity”, pose a clear and present threat to Israel’s long-term existence in the Middle East.

Shin Bet head Ronen Bar drew a sombre picture over the recent violent activities of Jewish militant groups in occupied areas, most of which are related to Israel’s racist Kahanist movement that aims to force all Palestinians out of their native lands.

Shin Bet’s warning, which was recently leaked to the Israeli press last week, came amid Israel’s brutal war that has killed more than 40,000 people in Gaza and displaced hundreds of thousands from their destroyed homes.

Barely a few days before the warning, Israel’s ultra-nationalist National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir – leader of the pro-Kahanist Otzma Yehudit party (Jewish Power) – had shown up at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, the third holiest site for the world's Muslims, in yet another act of provocation.

Otzma Yehudit is part of Netanyahu’s coalition, the most far-right and extremist government in Israel to date.

Right after Ben-Gvir’s visit, illegal settler attacks stepped up attacks in occupied territories. In one particularly vicious incident in the Palestinian village of Jit, settlers attacked and burned Palestinian property as Israeli police – who operate under Ben-Gvir’s command – stood by.

“(S)ome will say this activity is the implementation of the ideology of Rabbi Kahane combined with the substructure of 'Rebellion' inspired by Rabbi Ginsburgh. Both say it's easier to destroy the existing (Palestinian) social fabric than to mend,” Bar wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, referring to racist Jewish attacks in the West Bank.

Rabbi Kahane is the founder of the Kahanist movement, whose political wing, the Kach party, was banned by the Israeli government in the mid-1990s. The US has designated the party as a global terrorist entity.

Rabbi Ginsburg is another fundamentalist Jewish religious figurehead, known to be the inspiration for many violent settlers of the Hilltop Youth, a pro-Kahanist organisation, which advocates "deportation, revenge, and annihilation of Gentiles that posed a threat to the people of Israel."

Gentiles refer to non-Jews like Palestinians in the terminology of Judaism.

Most Kahanists are currently gathered under the banner of Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit.

Forcing a civil war?

Bar expressed worries that "the spectacles we saw on the Temple Mount" – the Jewish name for the Al-Aqsa Compound – can lead "to profuse bloodshed and change the state's face unrecognisably", referring to a possibility that religious fanatics like Ben-Gvir and his Kahanist followers can subvert Israel’s secular founding principles, leading to a civil war.

The visit also "created a very significant risk to regional security," he added, referring to the sensitive character of the compound in the Islamic world and rising tensions between Israel and its enemies across the Middle East. Ben-Gvir responded to Bar’s accusations by demanding that Netanyahu fire the security chief.

“The Shin Beit message to Netanyahu is a courageous and very necessary warning. The settler violence against West Bank villages is terrorism that shakes the moral foundations of our state,” says Alon Liel, the former director general of the Israeli foreign ministry.