WORLD
3 MIN READ
Death toll rises as weeks-long rains cause massive floods in Nigeria
Emergency officials in Nigeria are warning of worsening floods as the country continues to be battered by heavy rains while thousands of people have been displaced and 179 have been killed.
Death toll rises as weeks-long rains cause massive floods in Nigeria
The floods have caused immense suffering for millions of people, and the situation is far from over. / Photo: AP / AP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
August 29, 2024

Floods have killed at least 179 people and displaced around 200,000 more in parts of Nigeria after a "few weeks" of intense rain, an emergency official has said.

Most of the deaths were in the country’s northern region, but NEMA spokesperson Ezekiel Manzo said on Thursday the central and southern parts of Nigeria may be hit harder as rain intensifies.

He did not say exactly when the deaths and displacements had occurred.

"The collection of water from the northern part flowing downward will also mean that the situation being witnessed the same in central and southern parts of the country will become worse," Manzo told AFP.

Most of the serious flooding has been in the north of Nigeria so far.

At least 107,600 hectares (265,885 acres) of farmlands have also been affected, figures published by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) showed.

Communities along the banks of major rivers Niger and Benue are at higher risk. Some parts of the country previously not known to be flood-prone have seen floods, Manzo said.

RelatedFlooding hampers aid to famine-stricken areas of Sudan: UN
RECOMMENDED

Early warnings

Flooding, usually caused by abundant rains and poor infrastructure, has caused large-scale destruction in Africa's most populous country in the past.

More than 360 people died and more than 2.1 million were displaced in 2012.

In 2022, more than 500 people died and 1.4 million were displaced in the worst floods in a decade.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said in a statement on Wednesday that authorities would provide warnings to mitigate the impact of environmental mishaps.

Manzo said emergency officials have mapped out plans to forestall a recurrence.

"We don’t have time to waste any longer so people will not be caught unaware," he told AFP.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Saudi Arabia condemns deadly paramilitary RSF attacks on hospital, civilians in Sudan
Coordinated attacks: Illegal Israeli settlers beat, injure Palestinians across occupied West Bank
3rd Türkiye–China business conference held in Istanbul to boost trade
Back-to-back storms hit Spain’s Andalusia as government seeks emergency funds
Iraq receives 2,250 Daesh detainees from Syria
Syria and Saudi Arabia seal mega agreements in Damascus
Spain unveils five measures to curb social media abuses, protect minors
Wave of attacks leaves 30 dead in Nigeria’s Benue state
US states court Turkish investors with pitch on low-cost energy, industry access
Iran and US will hold new round of nuclear talks 'soon' — Araghchi
US wants Ukraine-Russia war to end by June, Zelenskyy says
Paramilitary RSF launches drone attack, killing dozens in Sudan, including children: doctors network
Israel’s 'expansionist project' aims weakened Middle East, Iran's Araghchi says
Israeli army shells multiple Gaza areas, kills Palestinian man despite ceasefire
Tropical Cyclone Penha kills eight and displaces thousands in Philippines