WORLD
2 MIN READ
WHO announces brief pauses in Gaza war to vaccinate children against polio
The "humanitarian pauses" will last three days in different areas of the war-ravaged Gaza beginning from Sunday.
WHO announces brief pauses in Gaza war to vaccinate children against polio
Polio vaccinations in Gaza are set to proceed during limited humanitarian pauses. / Photo: AA / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
August 29, 2024

The World Health Organization has announced that there will be limited pauses in the Israeli war on Gaza to allow for polio vaccinations for hundreds of thousands of children after a baby contracted the first confirmed case in 25 years in the Palestinian territory.

Described as "humanitarian pauses" that will last three days in different areas of the war-ravaged territory, the vaccination campaign will start on Sunday in central Gaza, said Rik Peeperkorn, World Health Organization representative in the Palestinian territories.

That will be followed by another three-day pause in southern Gaza and then another in northern Gaza. He thinks they might need additional days to complete the vaccinations.

Peeperkorn said that they aim to vaccinate 640,000 children under 10 and that the campaign has been coordinated with Israeli authorities.

"I’m not going to say this is the ideal way forward. But this is a workable way forward," Peeperkorn said of the humanitarian pauses on Thursday.

Later he added, "It will happen and should happen because we have an agreement."

RelatedWHO warns polio cases 'very likely' in Palestine's Gaza
RECOMMENDED

Humanitarian pauses

These humanitarian pauses are not a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that mediators US, Egypt and Qatar have long been seeking, including in talks that are ongoing this week.

An Israeli official said there is expected to be some sort of tactical pause to allow vaccinations to take place. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the plan has not been finalised.

The Israeli army has previously announced limited pauses in limited areas to allow international humanitarian operations.

RelatedSkin diseases afflict Gaza's children amid Israel's genocidal war
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Saudi Arabia condemns deadly paramilitary RSF attacks on hospital, civilians in Sudan
Coordinated attacks: Illegal Israeli settlers beat, injure Palestinians across occupied West Bank
3rd Türkiye–China business conference held in Istanbul to boost trade
Back-to-back storms hit Spain’s Andalusia as government seeks emergency funds
Iraq receives 2,250 Daesh detainees from Syria
Syria and Saudi Arabia seal mega agreements in Damascus
Spain unveils five measures to curb social media abuses, protect minors
Wave of attacks leaves 30 dead in Nigeria’s Benue state
US states court Turkish investors with pitch on low-cost energy, industry access
Iran and US will hold new round of nuclear talks 'soon' — Araghchi
US wants Ukraine-Russia war to end by June, Zelenskyy says
Paramilitary RSF launches drone attack, killing dozens in Sudan, including children: doctors network
Israel’s 'expansionist project' aims weakened Middle East, Iran's Araghchi says
Israeli army shells multiple Gaza areas, kills Palestinian man despite ceasefire
Tropical Cyclone Penha kills eight and displaces thousands in Philippines