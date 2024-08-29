Unfvourable attitudes towards Muslims in America have skyrocketed, with prejudice against them now surpassing that of any other religious, ethnic, or racial group, according to a new Brookings Institution poll.

The poll reveals a startling increase in unfavourable views toward Muslims and Islam, reaching levels reminiscent of the Trump era.

What’s more disturbing is the sharp increase among Democrats — the same group that once stood as the bulwark against Trump's rhetoric.

The poll exposes a deep-seated bias across demographics. College-educated Americans generally hold more favourable views of Muslims.

University of Maryland Critical Issues Poll (UMDCIP), conducted between 26 July and 1 August and released on Tuesday, features two key tracks: one examining shifts in American public attitudes toward Islam and Muslims, and the other analysing prejudice against various racial, religious, and ethnic groups, including Jews and Muslims.

America's cultural fabric is unraveling

The number of Americans opposed to a Muslim candidate, even one they politically agree with, has surged, particularly among Republicans.