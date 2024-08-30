Israel must be held accountable for the human rights violations and massacres in Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz has stressed at a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Speaking on Thursday at the 50th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Yaounde, Cameroon, Yilmaz noted the significance of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ appearance before the Turkish parliament on August 15.

"President Abbas highlighted that our lives are not more valuable than the lives of children in Gaza. This should be a wakeup call for all of us," he said.

Yilmaz also addressed the OIC’s foundational purpose of protecting holy sites amid increasing Israeli provocations against the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, saying: "The OIC must always remember its reason for existence."

The OIC was formed out of solidarity in 1969 in response to an Israeli arson attack on the Al Aqsa Mosque, based on the fact that Jerusalem is a holy city for the entire Muslim world.

The Turkish minister invited participants to the 51st CFM, which will be held in Türkiye in 2025, and underscored the importance of unity against Israel, calling on the Islamic world to "move in greater solidarity."