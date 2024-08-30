TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye, Iraq 'in coordination' over downed drone
Türkiye and Iraq have "an increasingly strong and common will in the fight against terrorism," says Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
Türkiye, Iraq 'in coordination' over downed drone
Türkiye and Iraq are set to establish a joint security coordination centre in Baghdad and a joint training and cooperation centre in Bashika. / Others
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
August 30, 2024

Türkiye is in coordination with Iraq to shed light on the crash of a Turkish-made combat drone in Kirkuk, according to a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

"Coordination has been established with Iraqi authorities to fully clarify all details of the incident," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said on Thursday, following a statement by Iraq's Joint Operations Command that said that a drone which had crashed in Kirkuk turned out to be Turkish-made.

The drone in question, Aksungur, is a domestically produced medium-altitude, long-endurance unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

Keceli further stressed that Türkiye and Iraq have "an increasingly strong and common will in the fight against terrorism."

The spokesperson wrote on X that Iraq's designation of the PKK terrorist group as a "banned organisation" and the signing in Ankara of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on security, military and counterterrorism cooperation on August 15 are products of this approach.

RelatedTürkiye, Iraq ink 'historic' security and military cooperation deal
RECOMMENDED

Security coordination

Türkiye and Iraq are set to establish a joint security coordination centre in Baghdad and a joint training and cooperation centre in Bashika. The two centres will facilitate cooperation between the two countries in the fight against terrorism, with a particular focus on countering the PKK.

Stressing Ankara's decisiveness in combating terrorism, Keceli pointed out that Türkiye continues to fight the terrorist organisation based in Iraqi territory per the principle of self-defence outlined in Article 51 of the UN Charter.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has killed more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The PKK has relocated a sizeable portion of its activities to a stronghold in the Qandil Mountains, which are around 40 kilometres (25 miles) southeast of the Turkish border. Turkish operations have nearly wiped out PKK's domestic presence, and now it operates from across the border.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Saudi Arabia condemns deadly paramilitary RSF attacks on hospital, civilians in Sudan
Coordinated attacks: Illegal Israeli settlers beat, injure Palestinians across occupied West Bank
3rd Türkiye–China business conference held in Istanbul to boost trade
Back-to-back storms hit Spain’s Andalusia as government seeks emergency funds
Iraq receives 2,250 Daesh detainees from Syria
Syria and Saudi Arabia seal mega agreements in Damascus
Spain unveils five measures to curb social media abuses, protect minors
Wave of attacks leaves 30 dead in Nigeria’s Benue state
US states court Turkish investors with pitch on low-cost energy, industry access
Iran and US will hold new round of nuclear talks 'soon' — Araghchi
US wants Ukraine-Russia war to end by June, Zelenskyy says
Paramilitary RSF launches drone attack, killing dozens in Sudan, including children: doctors network
Israel’s 'expansionist project' aims weakened Middle East, Iran's Araghchi says
Israeli army shells multiple Gaza areas, kills Palestinian man despite ceasefire
Tropical Cyclone Penha kills eight and displaces thousands in Philippines