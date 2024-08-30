Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Mongolia next week at the invitation of its president, the Kremlin has said.

"There are no worries, we have a great dialogue with our friends from Mongolia," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, adding that Moscow and Ulaanbaatar discussed "all aspects of the visit".

Mongolia is among the signatories of the Rome Statute, the treaty governing the International Criminal Court (ICC), making it technically bound to comply with the court's demands.

The visit, scheduled for September 3, will be Putin's first trip to an ICC member state since the warrant issued in March 2023 over suspected war crimes in Ukraine.

Under the Rome Statute, ICC members are bound to detain suspects for whom the court has issued an arrest warrant if they set foot on their soil.

According to the Kremlin, Putin will visit Mongolia to commemorate the 1939 Soviet-Mongolian victory over Japan in the Battle of Khalkhin Gol.

“The heads of state will discuss prospects for further development of the Russian-Mongolian comprehensive strategic partnership,” the Kremlin said in a statement on Thursday.

Mongolia, a longtime ally of Russia, has maintained a neutral stance on the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, making it unlikely that Ulaanbaatar would detain Putin.