Armenia, Azerbaijan sign regulation on joint work of border delimitation
Armenian Foreign Ministry says countries started internal state procedures aimed at ratifying regulation.
Tensions between Baku and Yerevan have persisted since 1991 / Photo: Getty Images / Getty Images
By Staff Reporter
August 30, 2024

Armenia and Azerbaijan have on Friday signed the regulation on the joint work of border delimitation commissions, according to the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

"Currently, the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan have started conducting internal state procedures" to ratify the regulation, a ministry statement said.

Tensions between Baku and Yerevan have persisted since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, along with seven adjacent regions.

Most of the territory was reclaimed by Azerbaijan during a 44-day war in the fall of 2020, which concluded with a Russian-brokered peace agreement that initiated the process of normalization and border demarcation talks.

Last September, Azerbaijan established full sovereignty over Karabakh following an "anti-terrorist operation," after which separatist forces in the region surrendered.

SOURCE:AA
