TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye neutralises PKK/KCK terrorists in Northern Iraq
Two members of the terror group have been neutralised in Hakurk.
Türkiye neutralises PKK/KCK terrorists in Northern Iraq
PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks and launch attacks on both Türkiye and locals in Northern Syria.​​​​​​​ / Photo: AA / AA
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
August 30, 2024

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has neutralised two members of the PKK/KCK terrorist organisation in an operation in northern Iraq, according to security sources.

The operation targeted Bahar Akyol, codenamed "Farasin Gabar," and Nurbahar Karadagli, codenamed "Tijda Jiyan," who were under MIT surveillance for some time before they were found in the Hakurk region.

The terrorists were neutralised during an operation in Hakurk, where they were making bombs and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) for attacks by the terrorist organisation.

RECOMMENDED

Akyol had received weapons training at the organisation's camps in Iraq and was reportedly active in Haftanin in 2019 and Hakurk in 2020, specialising in attack and sabotage activities.

Karadagli, a member of the PKK/KCK since 2014, moved to the Hakurk countryside in 2023, where she underwent training in carrying out attacks and sabotage.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Saudi Arabia condemns deadly paramilitary RSF attacks on hospital, civilians in Sudan
Coordinated attacks: Illegal Israeli settlers beat, injure Palestinians across occupied West Bank
3rd Türkiye–China business conference held in Istanbul to boost trade
Back-to-back storms hit Spain’s Andalusia as government seeks emergency funds
Iraq receives 2,250 Daesh detainees from Syria
Syria and Saudi Arabia seal mega agreements in Damascus
Spain unveils five measures to curb social media abuses, protect minors
Wave of attacks leaves 30 dead in Nigeria’s Benue state
US states court Turkish investors with pitch on low-cost energy, industry access
Iran and US will hold new round of nuclear talks 'soon' — Araghchi
US wants Ukraine-Russia war to end by June, Zelenskyy says
Paramilitary RSF launches drone attack, killing dozens in Sudan, including children: doctors network
Israel’s 'expansionist project' aims weakened Middle East, Iran's Araghchi says
Israeli army shells multiple Gaza areas, kills Palestinian man despite ceasefire
Tropical Cyclone Penha kills eight and displaces thousands in Philippines