Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has warned that the policies of the regime of Benjamin Netanyahu are pushing many Israelis to think about leaving Israel permanently.

In a statement on his X account on Friday, Bennett said that with the passing of months amid ongoing carnage in besieged Gaza and on the northern borders with Lebanon, Israelis are in despair due to the regime policies.

He also slammed the Israeli decision to continue exempting Haredi Jews from military service, saying: "Why is there an entire sector here (in Israel) that does not enlist."

"Why should I finance publics who do not go out to work?" Bennett added, referring to the Ultra-orthodox (Haredi) Jews.

The former premier also slammed the Israeli ministers who were busy quarrelling day and night with each other and insulting the Israeli army's commanders.

Bennett added that Netanyahu's current policies contributed to aggravating the crises in Israel instead of solving them.

According to Israeli figures, around 120,000 Israelis and illegal Zionist settlers have fled from northern Israel and areas around besieged Gaza since October 7 as a result of the Israeli war, and are living in hotels in different areas across Israel at the government's expense.

Reverse migration

Reverse migration has been a hot topic in Israel for years, with many wanting to leave for various reasons, including occupation of historic Palestine and resistance, various wars and scuffles with neighbouring nations, the economic situation and inequality.

In July, the Times of Israel reported that the number of Israelis, including illegal Zionist settlers, who left the region after October 7 permanently rose to a staggering 285 percent. A month before it, the newspaper said over half a million Israelis left since the start of Israel's carnage in Gaza.

As many as 80 percent of Israelis living outside Israel say they don't intend to return, according to a survey conducted by the Hebrew University at the initiative of the World Zionist Organization (WZO).

Israeli newspaper Haaretz said last month, citing a survey, that one in four Israelis would leave Israel for another country if given the opportunity.