Brazil's Federal Supreme Court has ordered suspension of social media site X, previously known as Twitter, in the South American country.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes stated on Friday that X would be banned until it complies with all court orders and settles existing fines.

Moraes, who has been engaged in a prolonged dispute with the platform, had issued a 24-hour ultimatum for X to appoint a new legal representative, with the deadline set for Thursday evening.

The platform is expected to become inaccessible in Brazil within the next 24 hours. Additionally, Justice Moraes has given companies like Apple and Google a five-day deadline to remove X from their app stores.

De Moraes' order is based on Brazilian law requiring foreign companies to have legal representation to operate in the country, according to the Supreme Court's press office. This ensures someone can be notified of legal decisions and is qualified to take any requisite action.

X's refusal to appoint a legal representative would be particularly problematic ahead of Brazil's October municipal elections, with a churn of fake news expected, said Luca Belli, coordinator of the Technology and Society Center at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, a university in Rio de Janeiro.

Takedown orders are common during campaigns, and not having someone to receive legal notices would make timely compliance impossible.