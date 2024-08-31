Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared to Defence Minister Yoav Gallant that he is prioritising Israel's military siege of the Philadelphi Corridor (Saladin Axis) over the lives of the hostages still held in Gaza.

This bombshell statement reported by Israeli media on Friday emerged during a heated war cabinet meeting that has ignited a firestorm of controversy and exposed the deep fractures within Israel's political and military leadership.

The arguments unfolded as Netanyahu pushed for approval of Israeli military maps detailing a plan to retain Israeli troops in the Philadelphi Corridor — a strategic strip along the Palestine-Egypt border in Gaza enclave. Netanyahu's insistence on this position has been criticised by Gallant and other security officials, who argue that the prime minister's rigid approach risks derailing ongoing negotiations aimed at securing the release of more than 100 hostages.

According to leaked transcripts first reported by Israel's Channel 12, Gallant’s frustration was palpable as he questioned the necessity of the maps and warned that Hamas resistance group would likely reject them, thus jeopardising the hostage release.

Netanyahu's reaction was equally forceful, asserting that a hardline stance would eventually lead to a successful negotiation and the return of the hostages.

The Times of Israel reported that Gallant turned to the premier and asked: "If Sinwar presents you with the dilemma: Either you leave Philadelphi or you return the hostages, what do you do?"

"I stay on the Philadelphi," Netanyahu replied.

The cabinet vote, which saw Netanyahu's proposal narrowly approved by eight votes to one, with one abstention, underscored the ongoing schism. Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir abstained, citing concerns over the gradual reduction of troops in the corridor, while Gallant voted against the measure, denouncing it as a "betrayal" of the hostages.

Security chiefs, including Israeli Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Mossad Director David Barnea, voiced strong objections to Netanyahu’s approach. They argued that the focus on the Philadelphi Corridor was an unnecessary complication that could undermine broader ceasefire efforts and prolong the conflict.