WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel's denial of humanitarian access to Gaza doubled in August: UN
The UN has also expressed concerns about Israeli military operations in the occupied West Bank, which are violating international law and UN Security Council resolutions.
Israel's denial of humanitarian access to Gaza doubled in August: UN
In southern Gaza, of 372 coordinated humanitarian movements, only 173 were allowed. / Photo: AP / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
August 31, 2024

The UN has reported that the number of humanitarian missions denied access to Gaza by Israeli authorities nearly doubled in August compared to July.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Friday during a news conference that out of 199 planned humanitarian missions in northern Gaza coordinated with Israeli authorities, only 74 were facilitated between August 1 and 29.

He noted that the remaining missions were either denied, impeded, or canceled due to various issues. In southern Gaza, of 372 coordinated humanitarian movements, only 173 were allowed.

RECOMMENDED

When asked about the deadly Israeli air strike that struck a convoy of the US-based non-profit American Near East Refugee Aid (Anera) in Gaza, Dujarric said: "It is so impossible to deliver humanitarian aid without actual, effective coordination with the parties until we at least get a ceasefire."

Voicing concern about the incident, Dujarric emphasised that UN workers "have paid the ultimate price. We continue to be determined to deliver aid to the Palestinian civilians."

RelatedLooming UNRWA cash crunch would have devastating impact on Palestinians
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Man tackled after spraying Ilhan Omar with unknown substance at Minneapolis town hall
Netanyahu, facing corruption charges and ICC arrest warrant, deems holding elections now a 'mistake'
Iran warns neighbours will be deemed 'hostile' if territory used in attack