The UN has reported that the number of humanitarian missions denied access to Gaza by Israeli authorities nearly doubled in August compared to July.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Friday during a news conference that out of 199 planned humanitarian missions in northern Gaza coordinated with Israeli authorities, only 74 were facilitated between August 1 and 29.

He noted that the remaining missions were either denied, impeded, or canceled due to various issues. In southern Gaza, of 372 coordinated humanitarian movements, only 173 were allowed.