A newly released behind-the-scenes account of Donald Trump's White House has cast doubt on his tenure as commander-in-chief, adding to the growing criticism from former generals who served during his presidency.

The latest insights, reported by CNN on Friday, come from Lt. Gen. HR McMaster, who served as Trump’s national security adviser.

In a departure from his previous reluctance to directly criticise Trump, McMaster took to television to assert that Trump bears partial responsibility for the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal.

McMaster pointed to Trump's negotiations with the Taliban, which included pressuring the Afghan government to release thousands of Taliban fighters, as a significant factor in the collapse.

“What happened in these series of negotiations and concessions to the Taliban is we threw the Afghans under the bus on the way out,” McMaster said, providing a harsh critique of the strategy that preceded President Joe Biden's handling of the final withdrawal.