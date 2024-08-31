Israel’s military is conducting deadly raids in the occupied West Bank as violence against Palestinians involving the military and Israeli settlers enters its fourth day.

Israel has killed at least 20 people since it launched its deadly attacks and raids on the towns and refugee camps at Jenin, Nablus, Tubas and Tulkaren on Wednesday, according to Palestinian health authorities.

On Saturday, Israeli forces detained several Palestinians in the Damaj neighborhood of the Jenin refugee camp, using them as human shields during their ongoing assault on the camp, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported severe difficulties in accessing casualties within the Al-Damaj neighborhood due to restrictions imposed by Israeli forces.

Local sources told Wafa news agency that the Israeli military carried out a large-scale detention raids in the eastern part of Jenin, involving house raids and searches on Saturday. Additionally, Israeli forces prevented water tankers from the Jenin Civil Defense from delivering water to Jenin Government Hospital.

The Israeli army says its objective is to target armed groups in the occupied West Bank and prevent future attacks, claiming to have killed 20 Palestinian fighters and arrested 17.

Palestinian residents say the widespread damage from the military incursion that has destroyed infrastructure, roads and utilities indicates the army's intent to render the territory uninhabitable and drive Palestinians from their homes.

"The occupation forces have destroyed the infrastructure and vandalised the roads, property and cars," Abu Mohammed told AFP news agency

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRWA, said the Palestinians killed in the occupied West Bank raids included a person with disabilities and several children, without specifying how many.

Related Palestinian rights groups say Israel is enabling forced disappearances

The Israeli military is officially forbidden from entering occupied West Bank cities and refugee camps, which are autonomous zones under the control of the Palestinian Authority.

Settler attacks

Over 700,000 settlers, or 10 percent of Israel’s population, now reside in 150 settlements and 128 outposts across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.