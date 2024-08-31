Russia claimed that a group of its forces captured the settlement of Kirove in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

In a statement, the country's Defense Ministry said its Tsentr (Centre) forces had captured Kirove, while other army groups had advanced along the frontline.

Meanwhile, fighting in Russia's western Kursk region continues, the ministry said, noting that over the past day, Ukrainian troops launched at least six offensive in different directions.

"Reconnaissance and search operations are continuing to destroy opponent's sabotage groups in the forests," it noted, adding that artillery and aviation forces carried out strikes on reserve forces in Ukraine, including in the northeastern Sumy region.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on Russia's claims, and independent verification of the claims is difficult due to the ongoing wartime conditions.

Ukraine launched an offensive in the Kursk region on the night of August 5-6. Moscow claims the incursion was orchestrated by the West and led by the US.