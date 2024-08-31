TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye not compelled to choose between EU, SCO: Erdogan
'While strengthening our relations with East, we seek ways to advance our deep-rooted cooperation with West,' says Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Türkiye not compelled to choose between EU, SCO: Erdogan
Erdogan stressed that Türkiye will protect its rights in “Blue Homeland” till the end and will not allow the rights of Turkish Cypriots to be violated./ Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
August 31, 2024

Türkiye is not compelled to choose between the European Union and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, “as some claim," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.  

"While strengthening our relations with the East, we seek ways to advance our deep-rooted cooperation with the West," Erdogan said on Saturday at the Naval War College Commencement and Flag Handover Ceremony in Istanbul.

Erdogan stressed that Türkiye will protect its rights in “Blue Homeland” till the end and will not allow the rights of Turkish Cypriots to be violated.

"The fact that there are borders between us and the people with whom we lived together just a century ago does not mean that we will be separated from the geography of our hearts," he said.

RelatedTurkish Armed Forces guarantee for Türkiye's independence: Erdogan

Advances in defence technology

RECOMMENDED

President Erdogan also praised Türkiye’s progress in unmanned aerial vehicles, noting that the advancements are attracting global attention.

"The momentum we have gained in unmanned aerial vehicles is being watched with envy not only by our friendly and brotherly nations, but all over the world," Erdogan said.

He announced plans to develop the “Steel Dome” project, saying: "Hopefully, we will carry out our 'Steel Dome' project with all of its components. If they have the Iron Dome, we will also have the Steel Dome."

"We are working to manufacture, develop, or supply whatever our Air Force requires, from missiles to air defence systems," he added.

He stressed the importance of self-sufficiency in defence, citing recent regional developments as a testament to the progress made in the defence sector over the past 22 years.

“Everyone with intelligence and foresight can easily see this truth: Türkiye is a country that has to take matters into its own hands,” he stated.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Man tackled after spraying Ilhan Omar with unknown substance at Minneapolis town hall
Netanyahu, facing corruption charges and ICC arrest warrant, deems holding elections now a 'mistake'
Iran warns neighbours will be deemed 'hostile' if territory used in attack
Iran issues airspace notice for live-fire drills near Strait of Hormuz