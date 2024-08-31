China and the Philippines accused each other of deliberately ramming their coast guard ships near a flashpoint shoal in the South China Sea, the latest in a spate of similar incidents in recent weeks.

China claims almost all of the economically vital waterway despite competing claims from other countries and an international court ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

A Chinese coast guard spokesperson said Saturday's incident took place off the disputed Sabina Shoal, which has emerged as a new hotspot in the long-running maritime confrontations between Manila and Beijing.

Sabina Shoal is located 140 kilometres (86 miles) west of the Philippine island of Palawan and about 1,200 kilometres from Hainan island, the nearest major Chinese landmass.

Shortly after noon (0400 GMT), a Philippine ship "deliberately collided with" a Chinese vessel near the shoal, known in Chinese as Xianbin, China Coast Guard spokesperson Liu Dejun said, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

"China exercises indisputable sovereignty" in this zone, Liu said, condemning the "unprofessional and dangerous" conduct of the Philippine vessel.

However, Philippine Coast Guard spokesman Commodore Jay Tarriela said it was the China Coast Guard vessel 5205 that "directly and intentionally rammed" the Philippines' 97-metre ship, BRP Teresa Magbanua.

The vessel has been anchored inside Sabina Shoal since April to assert Manila's claim over the area.

Tarriela said the ramming happened three times, hitting the BRP Teresa Magbanua's port bow, starboard quarter and port beam.

No crew members were injured during the incident but the ship's bridge wing and freeboard were damaged. A hole was also found.

"It is important for us to take note that this ramming happened despite... our unprovoked action and presence in Escoda Shoal," Tarriela told reporters, using the Filipino name for Sabina Shoal.