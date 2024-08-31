Türkiye will carry out its "Steel Dome" air defence system project, the country’s president said on Saturday.

"Hopefully, we will carry out our 'Steel Dome' project with all of its components. If they (Israel) have the Iron Dome, we will also have the Steel Dome," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the Air War College Commencement and Flag Handover Ceremony.

“The Steel Dome will ensure that our layered air defence systems and all our sensors and weapons work in integration with each other,” Erdogan said.

Erdogan emphasised Türkiye's growing prominence in unmanned aerial vehicle technology.

"The momentum we have gained in unmanned aerial vehicles is being watched with envy not only by our friendly and brotherly nations but all over the world," he said.

With the commissioning of Kizilelma and ANKA-3 unmanned aerial vehicles, whose tests are ongoing, Türkiye will be a player in a “new league” in this field, Erdogan added.

Fight against terrorism

The Turkish president also reiterated Türkiye's commitment to bolstering its military capabilities, saying: "We are working to manufacture, develop, or procure whatever our Air Force requires, from missiles to air defence systems."