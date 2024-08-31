Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy increased pressure on the United States to let Kiev strike deeper into Russian territory after his representatives met senior US officials in Washington on Saturday.

Washington has provided Ukraine with more than $50 billion worth of military aid since 2022 but has limited the use of its weapons to Ukrainian soil and defensive cross-border operations.

"Clearing the Ukrainian sky of Russian guided aerial bombs is a strong step to force Russia to seek an end to the war and a just peace," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

Appealing to the United States, Britain, France and Germany, he said, "We need the capabilities to truly and fully protect Ukraine and Ukrainians.

"We need both the permissions for long-range capabilities and your long-range shells and missiles."

Without providing specifics, he said his representatives had "provided all the necessary details" to Ukraine's partners.

US aid