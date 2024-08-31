A campaign to inoculate children in Gaza against polio and prevent the spread of the virus has begun, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, as Palestinians in the Hamas-governed enclave and the occupied West Bank reeled from Israel's military attacks.

A small number of children in Gaza received vaccine doses a day before the large-scale rollout and limited pauses in the fighting agreed to by Israel and the UN World Health Organization.

Associated Press journalists saw about 10 children receiving doses at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.

“There must be a ceasefire so that the teams can reach everyone targeted by this campaign,” said Dr. Yousef Abu al Rish, Gaza's deputy health minister, describing scenes of sewage running through crowded tent camps. Polio is spread through faecal matter.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office in a statement said “Israel will allow a humanitarian corridor only” and “areas will be established that will be safe for administering the vaccines for a few hours.”

Israel said the vaccination program would continue through September 9 and last eight hours a day.

It will allow health workers to administer vaccines to reach some 640,000 Palestinian children.