Sunday, September 1, 2024

2145 GMT — The Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, has said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has chosen to maintain troops in the Philadelphi Corridor between Egypt and Gaza rather than getting back Israeli captives alive.

In the video, the brigades addressed the Israeli army: "What kind of heroism is this? And you are retrieving them as corpses after deliberately killing them."

“Indeed, they were alive and were supposed to be released in the first phase of the deal,” the message continued.

Addressing the families of the hostages, the group said: “Netanyahu chose the Philadelphi Corridor over the liberation of your captives."

The video included images of Israeli air strikes on Gaza as well as photos of the six captives announced by the army to have been found in Gaza, followed by the message: "They have become part of the history."

More updates 👇

1948 GMT — Israeli far-right minister calls AG to seek court to halt strike

Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich has asked the country's attorney general to submit an urgent request to courts to block a planned nationwide strike on Monday that aims to pressure Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to bring back Israeli captives still held in Gaza.

In his letter to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, Smotrich argued that a strike had no legal basis since it aimed to improperly influence significant policy decisions of politicians on issues related to state security.

He also said that a broad strike — which would shut the country including outgoing flights — has significant economic consequences which would cause unnecessary economic damage in wartime.

1929 GMT — Rally in Istanbul calls for boycott of Israeli products

Hundreds of activists have gathered in Istanbul to call for a boycott of companies supporting Israel.

The rally, organised by various non-governmental organizations under the slogan "All together to stop the oppression in Gaza," urged international organisations and Muslim countries to take action against Israel.

Protesters carried banners with messages such as "Continue the boycott" and "Free Palestine from the sea to the river."

Hamas political bureau member Suheil al-Hindi addressed the crowd, describing the ongoing situation in Gaza as a “genocide.”

Hindi said that the people of Gaza are left to die, adding: "There is death in Gaza. There is a massacre in Gaza, but there is also honour and struggle in Gaza."

Organisers of the rally criticised the UN for "double standards" and called on it to "fulfil its responsibility according to international law."

1926 GMT — Israel’s labour union calls strike for Palestinian prisoner swap deal

Israel’s largest labour union has called a general strike on Monday to pressure the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach a prisoner swap deal with Palestinians.

The call came hours after the Israeli army said that it had recovered the bodies of six hostages from the southern Gaza.

“We are getting body bags instead of a deal. I have come to the conclusion that only our intervention might move those who need to be moved,” Histadrut Labor Federation chief Arnon Bar-David said on Sunday evening.

“I call on the people of Israel to go out to the streets tonight and tomorrow and for everyone to take part in the strike,” he added.

1900 GMT — Israel’s Ben-Gvir calls for killing Palestinian detainees

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir renewed his call Sunday for restricting the movement of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and advocated for the killing of Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails.

In a post on his X account, Ben-Gvir called for “increasing the number of military checkpoints in the West Bank and halting the movement of Palestinians on its streets.”

His call followed the death of three police officers in a shooting attack near Hebron in the southern West Bank early Sunday.

"The right of Israelis to live takes precedence over the freedom of movement of Palestinian Authority residents," Ben-Gvir said as he inspected the site of the attack.

The extremist minister also called for adding the death penalty for Palestinian prisoners to the agenda of the Israeli security cabinet meeting.

1840 GMT — Pope says Gaza ceasefire negotiations should not stop

Pope Francis said that the ongoing Gaza ceasefire negotiations should not be halted.

The spiritual leader of Catholics reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages and humanitarian aid to Gaza, where he said many diseases, including polio, are spreading.

"Let there be peace in the Holy Land, let there be peace in Jerusalem," he said, emphasizing the need for the city to be a meeting place where Christians, Jews and Muslims are respected and accepted.

The US, Egypt and Qatar have been negotiating a ceasefire and prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas.

1835 GMT — No compromise on Philadelphi Corridor at Gaza-Egypt border — Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he will not compromise on keeping troops in the Philadelphi Corridor, located on the border between Gaza and Egypt, the Israeli daily Haaretz reported Sunday.

Netanyahu responded to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's remarks in the Cabinet meeting, saying: "I want to release our hostages just as much as you do."

Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called for the immediate convening of the Security Cabinet to reverse its decision to keep forces in the Philadelphi Corridor.

1800 GMT — Israeli air strike kills 1, injures 2 in southern Lebanon

One person was killed and two others were injured in an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon, the Health Ministry said.

The injured included a woman who sustained serious wounds in the attack that targeted the town of Beit Lif, the ministry added in a statement.

The state-run National News Agency also reported another Israeli air strike in the border town of Beit Yohoun.

1755 GMT — Thousands protest in Israel to demand hostage swap deal with Palestinians

Tens of thousands of Israelis demonstrated across the country on Sunday to demand a captive swap deal with Palestinian factions in Gaza.

Thousands of protesters gathered on Begin Street in central Tel Aviv to pile pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to reach a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas, Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

Protesters blocked several streets in West Jerusalem, Haifa, Ashdod, Ramat Negev and Kfar Tavor, the state public broadcaster KAN said.

1600 GMT — At least 10 killed as Israel launches fresh airstrikes in Gaza

At least 10 Palestinians were killed and several others injured in fresh Israeli attacks in Gaza, according to medical sources.

An air strike targeted a group of civilians in al-Taleem area in the northern city of Beit Lahia, witnesses said.

Six people were killed and several others injured in that attack, a medical source said.

Four more people lost their lives when a fighter jet hit a car east of Deir al Balah in central Gaza, another medical source said.

1500 GMT — At least 6 killed in fresh Israeli strike on Gaza school sheltering displaced Palestinians

At least six Palestinians were killed in a new Israeli air strike on a school sheltering displaced people in Gaza City, according to a medical source.

The attack targeted Safad School in the Zeitoun neighbourhood in Gaza City, the source said, adding that several people were also injured in the attack.

The Israeli attack has destroyed one of the school’s buildings, where hundreds of displaced people have sheltered, witnesses said.

1421 GMT –– Israel's main labour union calls general strike on Monday

The head of Israel's Histadrut labour union called for a general strike beginning at 6 am (0300 GMT) on Monday to pressure the government into reaching a deal to return Israeli hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.

Arnon Bar-David, whose union represents hundreds of thousands of workers, called on all civilian workers to join the strike and said Ben Gurion Airport, Israel's main air transport hub, would be closed from 8 am (0500 GMT).

Bar-David said that for now, the strike would just be for Monday but he sharply criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government for failing to bring hostages back alive. A dozen bodies of hostages have been brought back to Israel in the past week. Some 101 still remain, although Israel believes one-third of them are no longer alive.

"The neglect of the economy must be stopped," Bar-David said at a news conference. "Israel must be returned to a reasonable routine... We must reach a deal. A deal is more important than anything else.

"We are getting body bags instead of a deal."

1353 GMT –– More Palestinians killed in Israeli raid in occupied West Bank