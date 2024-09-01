Germans head to polls in two eastern states, with the far-right AfD on track to win a state election for the first time and Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition set to receive a drubbing just a year before federal elections.

On Sunday, The Alternative for Germany was polling first on 30 percent in Thuringia and neck-and-neck with the conservatives in Saxony on 30-32 percent.

A win would mark the first time a far-right party has the most seats in a German state parliament since World War Two.

The 11-year-old party would be unlikely to be able to form a state government even if it does win, as it is polling short of a majority and other parties refuse to collaborate with it.

But a strong showing for the AfD and another populist party, the newly-created Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW), named after its founder, a former communist, would complicate coalition building.

Both parties are anti-migration, eurosceptic, Russia-friendly and are particularly strong in the former Communist-run East, where concerns about a cost of living crisis, the Ukraine war and immigration run deep.

"Our freedoms are being increasingly restricted because people are being allowed into the country who don't fit in," the AfD's leader in Thuringia, Bjoern Hoecke, said at a campaign event in Nordhausen on Thursday.

The former history teacher is a polarising figure who has called Berlin's memorial to Nazi Germany's Holocaust of Europe's Jews a "monument of shame" and was convicted earlier this year for using a Nazi slogan at a party rally.

'Political earthquake'

All three parties in Scholz's federal coalition are seen losing votes on Sunday, with the Greens and liberal Free Democrats likely to struggle to reach the 5 percent threshold to enter parliament.

Discontent with the federal government stems partly from the fact it is an ideologically heterogeneous coalition plagued by infighting. A rout in the East will only fuel tensions in Berlin, analysts say.